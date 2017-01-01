Drone operations, in real-time.

No more bouncing between apps. Now pilots can connect to their DJI aircraft, fly, and log all from within the Kittyhawk app.
Receive real-time airspace alerts and collaborate with your team in real-time based on where your drone is flying at that micro-second.
DJI Inspire 2, DJI Inspire 1, DJI Mavic, DJI Phantom 4 PRO, DJI Phantom 4, DJI Phantom 3 Series
Chart the flight path and relive when, where and how you flew. We also add in cool stats around maximum height, distance and speed detail.
Learn from past flights and optimize future flights with stats around battery percentange at landing and detailed voltage.
By flying with Flight Deck, all of your sensitive flight data is kept securely in the Kittyhawk cloud on domestic servers.
Simply fly the aircraft. When you’re done, we’ll log all of flight details to your account automatically. No more syncing and importing.
There is no limit to how many flights you make with Flight Deck. Fly as long and as often as you like and we’ll connect all of that data and history to your account.